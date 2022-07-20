MARIETTA — The Marietta Board of Education approved approximately $13 million in funding for the renovation of West Side Elementary School this week, the latest funding allocation in a project that includes new construction as well as modernizing existing facilities.
The renovations to the school, which is sandwiched between Polk Street and Maple Avenue, include a cafeteria addition, more parking, a new curbside canopy and enhanced carpool lane, a new service entrance, and an overhaul of the building’s interior.
Phase one of the project, which includes site grading, demolition and removal of concrete, underground plumbing, and relocation of the sport court, is already underway. The board approved approximately $350,000 in funding for phase one in June, and another $13 million Tuesday for phases two and three.
“So phase two will include the construction of the cafeteria building which will take place over the course of the school year,” said Chuck Gardner, the district’s chief operations officer. “Phase three would then be next summer, where that would be the additional parking, the lanes, all the interior work on the existing structure, (which) will have all new windows, plumbing, electrical. It's a very, very extensive project.”
Alpharetta-based Parrish Construction Group is managing construction.
The total construction cost for the project is approximately $13.3 million, funded by a mix of state and local funding.
The project is eligible for state funding — Gardner expects the district to receive about $2.4 million from the Georgia Department of Education for the project. The balance of costs — about $10.9, is being funded with the special local 1% sales tax for education, also known as Ed-SPLOST VI, which was approved by voters last fall.
The sixth Ed-SPLOST cycle, which is expected to bring about $70.8 million to Marietta schools, begins collection in January 2024 and ceases at the end of 2028.
The board is using a bond issued by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority to pre-finance SPLOST projects, and will pay back the bond using SPLOST collection revenue.
Board member Jaillene Hunter asked whether Parrish was concerned about delays due to supply issues. Gardner said that certain items which will take a while to receive, such as generators and roofing insulation, would be ordered as soon as possible and put in storage if received early.
“I'll certainly keep the board informed,” Gardner said. “It's a rapidly evolving kind of situation right now with supply chain, but we feel good that we're gonna be able to get ahead of it.”
