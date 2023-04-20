MARIETTA — It's a wedding, not a funeral, Superintendent Grant Rivera said, breaking the silence in the room.
"A new beginning," said the school's new principal, Marvin Crumbs, as he welcomed people to the front of the Marietta High School theater Wednesday evening.
Crumbs, who will begin taking on full-time principal duties at Marietta High in June, was on hand to share information on his background and to discuss the future of the school with the community.
Crumbs joins Marietta High after 11 years as principal of Columbus High School in the Muscogee County School District. He will take over from Marco Holland, the district's former chief human resources officer, who stepped in as interim principal last August.
Crumbs will be the fourth principal of Marietta High in a year. The shuffle kicked off last summer when the school board voted to reassign then-principal Keith Ball to a front office job. The board hired a successor, Eric Holland (no relation to Marco Holland). But Holland stayed just six weeks before returning to Rome, Georgia, his former district, to accept a superintendent job.
Marco Holland was then appointed interim principal for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. He will return to his position as HR chief when Crumbs takes over.
"I want to create an atmosphere where great instruction can happen," Crumbs said. "I'm gonna have to get in there, ask questions and evaluate things. There will be strategic, well-informed changes, and it takes everybody in the community. You have to go into every day of your life and do what you've been charged to do at your highest ability, and that's all I'm going to do. I'm going to work hard every single solitary day. My intentions will always be good, with the best interest of the students in mind."
A line formed next to the stage for a chat and handshake with Crumbs.
Ellen Gbolade, a rising freshman, and her mother Shermaine Gbolade, are looking for a long-term commitment from the new principal.
"I will be here all four of your years," Crumbs said. "I promise you that."
Ellen Gbolade is excited to start high school, and is looking forward to learning anything about engineering, she said.
"I want to see longevity," Shermaine Gbolade said. "I also want to see more student and parent involvement, bringing everyone together."
Other parents in the audience nodded their heads as Gbolade spoke.
"We're excited you're here," said Layla Denny, an occupational therapist with two kids at the high school. "We're looking for stability. We're new to the area, 2 years, and this is already the third principal. I'm looking forward to seeing the changes he's going to make."
Katy Phillips, who has two children attending the school, was happy to meet with the principal.
"I'm ready for this great new start with great new leadership," Phillips said.
Jimmie Hooks and his son Nathaniel, a rising freshman, were on hand to say hello.
"I want to see stability and keep things going," Jimmie Hooks said. "This is a great school and IB (International Baccalaureate) program. I want to see more activity and involvement from the community. This room should be full."
The event garnered roughly 35 attendees. Rivera walked around the room talking and shaking hands.
"We wanted to bring someone for long-term stability," Rivera said. "That has been a priority for us. There is a lot of pride in this community, and we have incredibly high expectations for our new principal, and we are very glad to have him."
The intimate gathering brought smiles and laughter to the mostly empty theater.
"I’m a firm believer that you end up where you’re supposed to be," Crumbs said. "I come from a background I didn’t know I was going to be an educator, I love kids and coaching, and love social studies, which I taught for 11 years, which was one of the highlights of my life.
"You have great teachers. Our job is to create an atmosphere where they can do a great job. You send us great products, and we'll meet them where they are and take them to where they need to be."
Crumbs holds a bachelor’s in health sciences and a master’s in middle grades education from Columbus State University, a specialist degree in elementary education from Troy University and a doctorate in education administration from Argosy University. He is a native of Cuthbert, Georgia, is married and has two adult children.
Crumbs told the audience that his two grown children live in Atlanta, and being closer to them was an important reason why he is moving here.
"In regards to tradition, I cannot wait to throw that first roll of toilet paper," Crumbs said, referring to the senior class tradition of blanketing the campus with toilet paper the night before the first day of school.
"Traditions are rooted in the fabric of the community, and this is a great community, and I want to expand on it by having a positive impact. I’m going to treat your children like they are my own. Thank you for having me. I look forward to forming a relationship that will be nothing but success."
