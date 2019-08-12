The Marietta High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th reunion on Oct. 26 from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Marietta History Museum, 1 Depot Street NE in Marietta.
Class of 1969 members can enjoy an evening visiting with their old classmates from 50 years ago. There will be a specially prepared dinner and dancing to Rock & Roll music from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, provided by DJ classmate, Tommy Ledford. Cost to attend the reunion is $50 per person. Dress is casual. The Museum will also be open for tours at 5 p.m.
A block of rooms has been reserved at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The room rate is $109, plus tax and fees. Please contact Debbie Appling (678) 819-3134 for reservations.
A group is also planning to meet on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at “The Pub” in the Conference Center. Classmates interested in joining this group need to inform the Planning Committee for a head count.
For more details and a list of “Missing and Deceased Classmates,” Class of 1969 members can request to join the MHS Class of 1969 50th Reunion Facebook group.
For more information, contact Vickie Turner Hunt at veturner@comcast.net or call 404-931-9943.
