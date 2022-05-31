MARIETTA — Marietta High School teacher Josh Dempsey has been named the school district's Teacher of the Year.
Joined onstage by his wife Megan and daughter Brynleigh to thunderous applause, the audio-video production and film teacher was previously recognized as the high school’s top teacher, and was chosen from four finalists across the district.
“The classroom is a little bit — a little bit of chaos, and a lot of fun,” Dempsey said in a video shortly before the announcement. "I'm giving them the chance to see how things work in the real world. They're learning how to tell stories visually, how to write, how to communicate with each other, and just how to create a product from beginning to end.”
He added, “…I love it when I have a kid come in who may have challenges and other classes, but they can come in and they’re really good at setting up cameras, and doing live production. To see those things, that's what is my favorite and most proud moments.”
Dempsey worked as a television producer prior to joining the district four years ago. Aside from regular instruction, his students participate in broadcast news competitions and help live-stream district events including school board meetings.
Superintendent Grant Rivera, holding onto the secret until the last moment, said, “This teacher believes that investing in student lives is critically important. This teacher believes in meeting children where they are, believes in setting an example and demonstrating how to encourage (and) be inspiring, and success may look different based on the child and circumstance.”
The announcement capped off an afternoon of honors as district employees prepared to take their leave for the summer. Jubilant teachers donned their most radiant sundresses and blazers, knocking back iced tea and cheering on their school's representatives at Roswell Street Baptist Church.
(Dunleith Elementary ran away with the cheer competition, earning plaudits from Rivera.)
Dempsey’s fellow finalists for the district-wide award were Bree Mavity of the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Kathryn Staphylaris of Park Street Elementary School, and Allison Taylor of Burruss Elementary School.
The additional Teachers of the Year from each school were as follows:
- Andrea Archuleta, Dunleith Elementary School
- Erica Beck, West Side Elementary School
- Allison Bebout, Early Learning Center
- Jennifer Cash, Lockheed Elementary School
- Lesley Colon-Robinson, Marietta Middle School
- Jennifer Halloran, Hickory Hills Elementary School
- Kelvin Knight, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy
- Diana Malone, Sawyer Road Elementary School
Dempsey, meanwhile, will be entered as Marietta's representative in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition for next year, should he choose to compete. The winner of the state competition represents Georgia at the national level.
