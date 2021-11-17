A group of Marietta fourth and fifth graders has an extra $10,000 to support its goals of eliminating hunger and providing new books for students at Sawyer Road Elementary, after the school’s International Baccalaureate Ambassadors program won the top prize in Star 94’s 2021 Give Back Giveaway.
The Sawyer Road Elementary IB Ambassadors program includes fourth and fifth graders who provide weekend meals for classmates in need, and volunteer to help younger students in kindergarten and first grade improve their reading, phonics and math skills. IB Ambassadors also volunteer for on-campus cleanups and lead a variety of community service initiatives off-campus.
Delta Community and Star 94 presented the $10,000 prize in a surprise ceremony, where guests included Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin and Star 94 radio personality Jenn Hobby.
Delta Community Credit Union has served as the sole sponsor of the radio station’s “Give Back Giveaway” since its launch in 2017, providing a total of $15,000 each year to award student-led programs that seek to help others. In addition to the $10,000 prize for Sawyer Road Elementary, a first runner-up
will receive a $2,000 prize and three additional schools will receive $1,000 each. All winners will be announced on Star 94.
