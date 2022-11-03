MARIETTA — Five eighth grade students at Marietta Middle School won $10,000 to go toward their college expenses when they graduate high school.
Alexia Rivera-Jacobo, Edwin Alonzo, Javarion McCoy, Josue Vallecillo, and Nyima Jarboh officially became REACH scholars at a ceremony at Marietta Middle School this week.
Nyima said her mom encouraged her to apply for the scholarship.
"She always says that the world is locked and education is the key to opening it," Jarboh said.
Her mother, Anta Bawo of Marietta, said the scholarship will be particularly helpful because Bawo is a single parent.
"It's a huge relief, it really is," Bawo said.
The REACH scholarship is a statewide program for students with financial need. The school district contributes $4,000 of each student's award, and the remaining $6,000 comes from the state.
In order to receive the $10,000 when they graduate, the students will have to maintain their grades, keep a clean disciplinary record, and regularly meet with an assigned mentor. Each student, along with a member of their family, signed a contract at the ceremony agreeing to the program's stipulations.
"You have to be on your A-game," said Odalis Marcial, a senior at Marietta High School who received the scholarship in eighth grade and hopes to use the money to study architecture at Georgia Tech. "But I loved that motivation, I loved that it pushed me to continue excelling."
In Marietta City Schools, the REACH scholarship is facilitated through a partnership between the school board and Mentoring for Leadership, a local nonprofit that runs mentoring programs.
"Our mission is to match high-potential, under-resourced students with a mentor and provide academic coaching," said Kristen Thompson, the executive director of Mentoring for Leadership.
She said the mentors provide students with out-of-school experiences like hikes and college visits.
"We want kids to get out and do things outside of their normal circle," said Thompson.
Several of the recipients already have ideas of what they might want to study in college: Jarboh is considering interior design at the University of Georgia, Alexia Rivera-Jacobo is thinking of attending the Savannah College of Art and Design, and Javarion McCoy wants to study computer science at Kennesaw State University.
McCoy said he has been interested in computers since at least the third grade, when he made a movie in a programming class.
"He's as smart as they come," said Javarion's mom, Janice McCoy, a longtime resident and Marietta High alumna.
Janice McCoy said the scholarship will be a big help for Javarion, but that she thinks he will win more scholarships because of his academic record.
"He's going to get a full scholastic scholarship," she said.
Marietta school board member Angela Orange spoke at the awards ceremony, telling students that her mother encouraged her to skip her high school prom to attend an interview for a scholarship.
Orange said that scholarship helped her afford college.
"My advice to parents and caregivers and families: don't be afraid to set those boundaries and give that 'no.' Because you know your child's future. You know what they're capable of," Orange said.
