The Academy has chosen Valerie Rapowitz as its founding principal for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Academy will serve 2nd through 6th grade dyslexic children in a structured literacy and multi-sensory learning environment.
"Valerie was chosen after an extensive search for the perfect leader to launch our school," said Jimmy Arispe, founder of The Academy. "Valerie has been a licensed Speech/Language pathologist for over 30 years and has the very unique skillset to provide direct language instruction to our students, as well as the structured literacy support and guidance for our teachers."
Despite the current health climate in the state and country, The Academy plans on opening for its inaugural year in August 2020 in Marietta.
Its initial location will be in the Girls Inc facility at 461 Manget Street in Marietta just off of Fairground Street. The Academy will offer both an academic program using the Wilson Structured Literacy program and Making Math Real multi-sensory approach, as well as Enrichments to include swimming, PE, music and entrepreneurship.
For more information, visit www.theAcademyAtlanta.org or call 678-243-0232.
