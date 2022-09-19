Icy McFall, center, was crowned the 2022 homecoming queen at Marietta High School's homecoming game Friday night. Her adult escort was Mick Aichle, left, and her student escort was Grant Phillips, right.
John Silas
John Silas
John Silas
John Silas
MARIETTA — Icy McFall was crowned homecoming queen at halftime during the Marietta Blue Devils' homecoming matchup against the Walton Raiders Friday night.
McFall was chosen by her classmates from a field of 10 seniors. Her adult escort was Mick Aichle and her student escort was Grant Phillips.
McFall is a varsity cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society, writes for the student newspaper, participates in Model UN, and was class president in 9th, 10th and 11th grade.
She also works as an intern for the MDJ. McFall plans to attend a four-year university and study journalism, and wants to be an investigative reporter.
Two other senior girls were runner-up princesses — Victoria Barnes and Mariama Njie.
Barnes' adult escort was Scott Barnes, and her student escort was Davis Clark. She is a varsity cheerleader and lacrosse plater, the MHS National Honor Society secretary, a youth leader at Marietta First United Methodist Church, and a Mission Marietta volunteer at First Baptist Church of Marietta. She plans to study criminology in college and pursue a law degree.
Njie's adult escort was Muhamed Njie, and her student escort was Brian Hunter. Njie is a student council representative and a member of the MHS Colorguard, Mock Trial and National Honor Society. She is an intern at Voice Your Vote and plans to attend a four-year university and study aerospace engineering.
The full 2022 MHS homecoming court, and their student escorts, is listed below:
