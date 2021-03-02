Marietta City Schools will have a virtual town hall on March 9 at 7 p.m. where district and MSGA/MMS administrators will provide information and answer questions about virtual learning for the next school year.
The virtual program will be developed based on insights the district gains from this town hall and future communications. To join the webinar, visit https://zoom.us/j/93274779753?pwd=TVZlRzBpZWFodXdMM1RHaGgyRWNudz09. The passcode is 117929.
For those unable to join the live webinar, the district will share the recording on the MCS website under Virtual Town Halls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.