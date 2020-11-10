Marietta City Schools 2020 four-year cohort graduation rate for Marietta High School is 83.68%, which represents a 7.95% point increase from the previous year’s rate of 75.73%.
The graduation rate, per Georgia Department of Education requirements, reflects students in a given cohort who enroll in Marietta High School and graduate within four years.
Marietta High School’s gains were not limited to the overall cohort rate. Each student sub-group also showed increases in graduation rate, reflecting the importance of the district’s commitment to closing the achievement gap with an emphasis on race, programs and poverty. The graduation rate for the Black student group is 89.04%, which is an 11.22% point increase, the Hispanic student group saw an increase from 64.63% to 72% and the Economically Disadvantaged student group rose from 71.52% to 82.99% in 2020. The Students With Disability group also increased from 60% to 66.67%, and the White student group graduation rate is 95.93%, which is an increase of 7.9% points.
