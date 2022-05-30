With school out for the summer, Marietta City Schools announced it is providing free meals to school-age children during the break. There is no income threshold or registration required for participation. Any child under age 18 may receive a free meal at any of the 37 locations now through July 22.
Daily meal options will be available for pick up at the locations, dates and times below.
- West Side Elementary, 344 Polk Street in Marietta, May 27 to June 1, Friday-Wednesday, lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Cobb Headstart Pre-K, 461 Allgood Road NE in Marietta, May 31-July 1, Monday-Friday, breakfast 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Roswell Baptist Street, 774 Roswell Road in Marietta, June 6-10, Monday-Friday, snack 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Dunleith Elementary, 120 Saine Drive in Marietta, June 6-30, Monday-Thursday, breakfast 8:10 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Hickory Hills Elementary, 500 Redwood Drive in Marietta, June 6-30, Tuesday-Thursday, breakfast 8:10 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Marietta City Schools/KSU Fast Start Academy, 500 Paliament Garden Way in Kennesaw, June 6-July 1, Monday-Friday, breakfast 8:30 to 8:40 a.m. an lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Park Street Elementary, 105 Park Street in Marietta, June 6-30, Monday-Thursday, breakfast 8:05 to 8:35 a.m. and lunch 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
- MCS Woods-Wilkins, 350 Lemon Street in Marietta, Monday-Thursday, supper 6 to 6:30 p.m.
- Pearson Middle School Community Support, 240 Barber Road in Marietta, from June 6-July 16, Monday-Friday, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Summer University Girls Inc., 461 Manget Street in Marietta, June 6-July 15, Monday-Friday, lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- The Sky is the Limit Basketball, 2451 Favor Road in Marietta, June 6-July 15, Monday-Friday, lunch 11 a.m. to noon.
- Camp Broadway, 545 Lorene Drive SW in Marietta, June 1-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:45 p.m.
- Custer Park Summer, 545 Lorene Drive SW in Marietta, June 1-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 9 to 9:45 a.m. and snack 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- Marietta Middle, 121 Winn Street NW in Marietta, June 6-30, Monday-Thursday, breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Marietta High, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, on June 1-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. and lunch 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Salvation Army, 202 Waterman Street in Marietta, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. and snack 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Turner Chapel AME, 3611 Stephanie Court in Powder Springs, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snack 3 to 3:45 p.m.
- Marietta Police Athletic League, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. and snack 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.
- Walton Ridenour, 1425 Ridenour Boulevard SE in Kennesaw, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Walton Reserve, 7075 Walton Reserve Lane in Austell, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, snack 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and lunch noon to 12:45 p.m.
- Walton Village, 1570 Roberta Drive in Marietta, June 6 to July 22, Monday-Friday, lunch 11 a.m. to noon and snack 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Windy Cool Kids, 2121 Windy Hill Road SE in Marietta, June 6-July 22, Monday-Thursday, snack 3 to 3:30 p.m. and supper 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- MCS Community Schools, Marietta High, 1171 Whitlock Avenue SW in Marietta, June 6-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 7 to 9:30 a.m. and snack 3 to 4 p.m.
- Yells Inc. Elementary, 779 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta, June 13-July 22, Monday-Friday, breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch noon to 1 p.m.
- Yells Inc. High School, 779 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta, June 13-July 22, Monday-Friday, lunch noon to 1 p.m. and snack 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Fair Oaks Elementary School, 407 Barber Road in Marietta, July 11-21, Monday-Thursday, breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. and snack 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Pearson Middle School Summer School, 240 Barber Road in Marietta, July 11-14, Monday-Thursday, breakfast 9 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch 11:45 a.m. to noon.
There will also be 5-day meal kits, consisting of five days worth of breakfast and lunch components, available for pick up one day per week at the locations, dates and times below.
- Hillcrest Apartments, 642 Allgood Road NE in Marietta, June 6-27, Mondays, 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.
- Clifton Ridge Apartments, 676 Horizon Point in Marietta, June 6-27, Mondays, 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
- 750 Dwell Apartments, 750 Franklin Gateway in Marietta, June 6-27, Mondays, noon to 12:15 p.m.
- Elevate Apartments, 707 Franklin Gateway SE in Marietta, June 6-27, Mondays, 12:20 to 12:35 p.m.
- Cumberland Church, 3059 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, June 7-28, Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Green Acres Church, 591 Pat Mell Road SE in Smyrna, June 7-28, Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- St. Luke UMC, 5115 Brookwood Drive in Mableton, June 9-30, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 851 South Gordon Road SW in Austell, June 9-30, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Premier Apartments, 7200 Premier Lane in Austell, June 9-30, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Kinsley Village, 595 Riverside Parkway in Austell, June 9-30, Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
