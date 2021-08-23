Marietta City Schools announced that they are offering COVID testing for MCS staff, students and families.
The testing is offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at 353 Lemon Street NE in Marietta. No appointments or pre-registration required. Participants can simply drive up during the open hours.
This is a PCR test with an anterior nasal swab or front of the nose.
For more information, visit https://mariettacovid.com/.
