In a virtual town hall called in the wake of Monday's school shooting in Nashville, Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera said many parents wanted to know about potential upgrades to facilities that could improve safety, such as bullet-resistant glass.
In fact, Rivera said it was parents' No. 1 question since Monday, and he added the district has been looking into that possibility for months, especially in the wake of last May's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"There are questions around what would it take, what type of film is necessary to protect glass from a pistol versus a rifle to some type of AR-15," Rivera said. "There's a variety of things we have to better understand before we make that investment ... Just know that is an active conversation that has been ongoing prior to (Monday)."
Securing facilities
Another change the district has considered since Uvalde, Rivera said, is an open-door monitoring system.
"While we can put a sticker on every door ... the question is, what type of alerts do we want a principal or safety supervisor or central office to get if a door is propped open for an extended period of time," Rivera said.
Marietta Board of Education member Angela Orange said the board is unanimous in having school safety as a top priority.
She and fellow board members will continue to welcome recommendations from Rivera and his staff on how to improve safety, as well as continually assess what can be learned from events like those in Nashville.
"We're going to look at lessons that were learned from this particular incident and how we can make our schools safer," Orange said. "I know that Dr. Rivera and his safety team will be looking at that and bringing whatever recommendations are necessary to the board."
There are improvements that have already been made at all Marietta schools, such as the implementation of card readers and vestibules at each building, which Rivera said have improved safety at the schools.
Relating to entrance points at schools, the over 640 exterior doors in the MCS system now have stickers on the outside, in both English and Spanish, reading, "Always locked, never propped," Rivera said, a response to Uvalde that was low-cost and easy to implement.
Partnership with Marietta police
Parents also reached out to Rivera after Monday to ask about school resource officers, or police officers stationed at schools.
Rivera, in response to some parents' questions as to why the district does not have its own police department, said its partnership with the Marietta Police Department is "very unique."
"We have resources beyond just the SROs that are assigned to our school district," Rivera said. " ... We actually have more resources available to us by leveraging the police department as a whole as opposed to trying to establish our own entity."
School resource officers are a big part of that collaboration.
There are currently four officers – three full-time and one part-time – at Marietta High School, two officers at Marietta Middle School, one of whom is part-time, and one officer who floats between the elementary schools and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, according to Chuck Gardner, chief operations officer for MCS.
"I think we're sensitive to that, we have a very close partnership, we have access to additional resources when needed, and I want you all to know that we have prioritized SROs," Rivera said.
The school district hopes to hire another officer for its elementary schools, Gardner said, but that expansion is largely dependent on MPD hiring and then training the additional officers specifically to be SROs.
That training, both he and Rivera noted, takes anywhere from nine months to a year.
Along with the police department, the district partners with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, and both agencies work with the school district to conduct threat assessments.
"That is where their trained professionals will walk our building, whether it's during the school day or after school hours, and really help us from an expert lens make an assessment on where we can improve protocols, improve resources or otherwise," Rivera said.
The support of the police department and GEMA, Rivera said, is demonstrated not only in their assessment of the district's facilities, but also in their feedback following school shootings like those in Uvalde and Nashville.
Rivera declined to get into the specifics of resources Marietta schools have in their buildings in case of threats – he said those details must remain confidential – but he assured viewers the district heeds the advice of experts regarding what resources facilities need.
Providing more answers
One question Rivera heard repeatedly in the wake of the Nashville shooting was about reunification in case of an emergency at a school.
Rivera said the district has a comprehensive plan for reunifying parents and students, though it will intentionally avoid sharing that information in advance for security purposes.
"I acknowledge that every situation might be different and you can't always plan for every detail but know, to the very best of our ability, those are things that we have thought about, and do the best we can to lean on the experts," he said.
Moving toward acknowledging the reality of safety concerns with students, Rivera said many parents asked about how adults in Marietta schools are addressing school safety with their children, especially in higher grades.
"We do try to create open lines of communication so kids can share concerns with us, absolutely," he said.
The district also seeks to strike a balance between school safety and a nurturing, welcoming environment for students – in other words, making sure safety is the main priority without turning Marietta schools into facilities that feel imprisoning.
"We prioritize student safety and staff safety and we also are trying to walk right down the middle of this dynamic to say, listen, I can put up steel doors at every entrance and I can tell kids they're not allowed to go outside for recess, and yet the reality is, that is not the school that we want for our children."
(1) comment
