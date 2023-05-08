Marietta City Schools hosted on May 7 the inaugural Super 50 ceremony, where they honored the top 50 graduating students of the Class of 2023 and the supportive adults in their lives.
Superintendent Grant Rivera emphasized the importance of acknowledging not just the students' achievements but also the significant role played by parents, grandparents, relatives, teachers and other caring adults in their journey to the graduation stage.
Each deserving student received a Super 50 medal at the ceremony. The seniors also had the chance to bring two caring adults on stage as they collected their medals. A professional photographer was present to capture this special moment and each family will receive a free digital and print picture.
"The Super 50 ceremony is a fantastic way to recognize our top students' hard work and dedication while also celebrating the love and support from the caring adults in their lives," said Superintendent Grant Rivera. “We believe that success is a collective effort, and this event embodies the spirit of our community coming together to acknowledge the achievements of our young scholars and their support systems."
The event took place at the Marietta Performing Arts Center at Marietta High School. After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed light drinks and desserts and had the opportunity to take professional family photographs.
During the ceremony, Rivera expressed his gratitude and admiration for the families' role in the success of their graduating seniors. As the scholars received numerous awards and accolades over the next two months, the superintendent reminded families that they have always been their child's first and most influential teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.