Marietta City Schools announced an average 8.5% raise for district employees. The announcement comes as the school board completed their first review of the 2023-2024 budget at their Tuesday meeting.
"This competitive salary increase will allow us to attract, retain, and reward top-tier talent within our district,” said Superintendent Grant Rivera, “It’s this kind of investment in our employees that not only ensures we remain at the forefront of providing a high-quality education for our students but also why we really are special, different and better.”
The salary increase includes the $2,000 raise for teachers approved by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Even while providing these raises, MCS maintains a millage rate of 17.97, which is lower than the Cobb County School District and several other metro Atlanta districts, the district said in a news release.
Earlier this year, the school board unanimously approved hiring 40 full-time reading specialists for grades 1-5 for the upcoming school year. These specialists will offer intensive reading instruction to students reading below grade level, using a 1:10 teacher-student ratio during reading blocks.
“MCS has consistently prioritized investing in our educators and staff to provide an exceptional educational experience for our students,” said Board Chair Kerry Minervini, “As a district, we will continue to acknowledge the value of hard work and dedication and nurture a culture of excellence and commitment to student success.”
The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed budget at public hearings scheduled for June 13 and June 20, both at 5:45 p.m. at MCS Central Office. The final budget is scheduled for adoption on June 20.
