Zora Ellis, a one-year-old from Marietta, was awarded $1,529 for her college savings as one of five statewide winners of the Path2College 529 Plan’s My Life’s Dream Challenge.
Winners were chosen across the state based on creativity and originality.
Zora’s mother, Ashley, entered a drawing and quote that Zora’s life’s dream is to “touch the stars my ancestors could only gaze at.” Ellis' entry along with the other winning entries can be found at https://www.path2college529.com/dream/.
The Path2College 529 Plan launched the challenge in May as a way to inspire Georgia children to think positively about their future and dreams.
For more information, visit www.Path2College529.com or call 877-424-4377.
