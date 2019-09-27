The U.S. Department of Education named the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
Part of Marietta City Schools, MCAA is one of the 362 schools in the nation to be recognized in 2019, and was previously recognized in 2013.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the list of schools on Sept. 26. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program celebrates school excellence and recognizes the overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
MCAA is recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School placing it among the state’s highest performing schools based on state assessments and nationally normed tests.
Profiles of the 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools can be found at https://ed.gov/nationalblueribbonschools.
All of the recognized schools will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.
