MARIETTA — As class after class of students stepped off the bus and onto the Marietta High School track, their peers greeted them with cheers, high-fives, and bubbles.
And the games hadn’t even begun.
The second annual Marietta Adapted Games, a non-competitive sports event for students with disabilities, was held Thursday. More than 75 students from across Marietta City Schools, from pre-K to high school, participated as athletes, and about 80 student volunteers helped run the games.
The event featured modified games designed to be accessible. The games included bowling, golf, 100-yard dash, javelin throw, cornhole, a cup-stacking game, and a playground parachute.
Michele Sayles Harris, the school district's chief of Special Services and Educational Support, organized the event.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to come out and engage with the students, engage with one another, and see all the kids enjoying sports,” Sayles Harris said.
The games were arranged around the high school’s track and on the field, and classes moved between events as upbeat music played through loudspeakers. Throughout the event, students with disabilities and without danced on the field.
“It’s important for them to interact like this,” said Shaundra Skipper, a stay-at-home mom whose son has a disability and attends Marietta High School. She said that in addition to benefiting the students, the games also give parents the chance to network and share resources.
“I think even if my kids aren’t here I’d like to still be a part of it, to come back and volunteer,” Skipper said.
Misty Neidig, who teaches a class of third, fourth, and fifth graders at Sawyer Road Elementary, said the games are more than just fun.
“These are life skills we’re teaching,” she said. “My ultimate goal for them is to be a part of the community.”
MHS student Jimmy Guevara, who participated in this year's and last year's Games, said his favorite events were running, bowling, and frisbee. Guevara also preferred last year’s Games, but only because he liked the 2021 T-shirt design.
Guevara’s teacher, Amanda Dobson, said she thinks that the school district is moving in the right direction with its disability services, and she wants to see more events like the Games.
"I'm proud of where we've come," Dobson said. "I know that this is not the end. It's just the beginning."
The Adapted Games are funded by the Marietta Rotary Club, whose members also volunteered at the event. Jennifer Nelson, the club’s president, said the event promoted the club’s values of community and education.
