The Marietta Bassmasters Club duo of Carter Koza of Marietta and Tanner Hadden of Evans brought five bass to the scale on Nov. 21 weighing 12 pounds, 10 ounces to win the FLW High School Fishing presented by Favorite Fishing Lake Hartwell Open in Anderson, South Carolina.
For their win on Lake Hartwell, the team now advances to the 2021 High School Fishing National Championship.
Complete results from the event can be found at FLWFishing.com.
The event launched from Green Pond Landing in Anderson and was hosted by the Anderson Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The free, two-person team event was for students in grades 7-12 and open to any FLW and Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club. The top 10% of teams at each Open event along with the TBF High School Fishing state championships will advance to the 2021 High School Fishing National Championship. The High School Fishing national champions will each receive a $5,000 college scholarship to the school of their choice.
In addition to the High School Fishing National Championship, all High School Fishing anglers nationwide automatically qualify for the world’s largest open high school bass tournament, the 2021 High School Fishing World Finals, held in conjunction with the National Championship. More than $2.8 million in scholarships and prizes were offered at the 2020 World Finals.
