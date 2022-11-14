Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the Sudler Trophy is the band equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy. JSU is the smallest university ever to win the trophy since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
The Marching Southerners were presented the 2022 Sudler Trophy at halftime of the Nov. 12 football game.
Special
Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the Sudler Trophy is the band equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy. JSU is the smallest university ever to win the trophy since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the famed Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12.
Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the award is the equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy and JSU is the smallest university ever to win since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
Local members of the band include:
Elaine Acree of Kennesaw, Guard Section
Brandon Jones of Marietta and Thomas Ashworth of Powder Springs, both of the Mellophone Section
Taylor Baesman of Marietta, Flute Section
Michael Cano of Powder Springs, Ballerinas Section
Karlie King of Acworth and Remington Carter of Powder Springs, both of the Baritone/Euphonium Section
Grace Coleman and Mason Wyman, both of Marietta and the Alto Sax Section
Blake Durden of Acworth and Garrett Hodges of Marietta, both of the Trumpet Section
Caden Finlen of Acworth and Andrew Nauman of Austell, both of the Percussion Section
Brandon Hardegree of Kennesaw, Tuba Section
Candisa Lake of Powder Springs, Tenor Sax Section
Emma Larson of Smyrna, Trombone Section
"This award is a culmination of all the hard work and dedication of past members and directors dating back to the founding of The Southerners and Marching Ballerinas in 1956," said Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of bands. "It is truly an honor to share this accomplishment with our entire band and university family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.