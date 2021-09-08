To say that the students of The Marching Owls are a close-knit bunch may be an understatement.
It comes as no surprise that alumni of KSU’s Marching Band have banded together to create the Marching Owls Alumni Society.
Debra Traficante, associate director of Bands/Director of Athletic Bands, has guided and directed all aspects of the The Marching Owls since its premiere in fall 2015. She says that belonging to KSUMB is a unique experience that brings students together, forming deep, lifelong connections.
Marielle Matthews, the newly elected president of MOAS, served as the featured twirler for KSUMB in her senior year and coached twirling the following three years.
A music education major, Matthews served as secretary of the first alumna organization built on the work of fellow alumna Sharlande Nicolas, who led the Alumni Board in 2018-2019 as its first president. Together with vice president Briana Blanchard and treasurer Nilia Ford, the Board organized the inaugural Alumni Band Day in 2018.
In Spring 2021, MOAS became an official alumni society of KSU. Currently, the Board is busy planning and organizing events, including Alumni Band Day, for KSU’s 2021 Homecoming, scheduled for Oct. 16. The current Board includes president Marielle Matthews, vice president Jacob Morgan, treasurer Brooks Payne and secretary Rachel Ray.
Formed seven years ago, in conjunction with the launch of KSU football, KSUMB now counts hundreds of musicians who have performed in its ranks. Perhaps surprisingly, most of them are not music majors or minors.
The fledgling MOAS hopes to create a “create scholarships in the future and build a home for alumni to be able to come back to, to come back to their family,” Traficante said. “These students spend all game days together, eat meals and rehearse together, and spend hours traveling together. The bonds they create are rock solid; it’s a unique college experience.”
For more information, visit kennesaw.edu/alumni or marchingowls.kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.