Bottom row, from left, Powers Ferry Elemenetary School Assistant Principal Rashida Lee-Walker, Donna Evans of East Cobb UMC and 5th grade teacher Sarah Alwardt. Back row, from left, Media Specialist Kathy Culbertson, Sandy Perry of KCMGK, KCMGK Past President Jim Perry, KCMGK Past President Aimee Mendel, KCMGK Vice President Rosie Teague, Linda Bonstein of East Cobb UMC, Powers Ferry Elemenetary School Principal Elayna Wilson and KCMGK President John Kone.
On April 14, winning 5th grade students received special certificates and books as they were rewarded for meeting the "March Reading Challenge."
The challenge is through a cooperative effort of the staff from Powers Ferry Elementary School, volunteer members of the East Cobb United Methodist Church and members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K. Following the presentation ceremony, the students were treated to snacks and an "Amazing Readers" engraved cake for dessert.
One student boasted he read over 30 books.
"I don’t know who was more thrilled," one of the volunteers said, "the 5th graders who won the certificates or the adults (Kiwanis club members and East Cobb First UMC volunteers) who provided all the goodies for the winners."
The amazing thing about the challenge is that, at the beginning of the school year, 42% of the students were reading below the basic level. At mid-year, this number was reduced to 29%.
Each child completing in the challenge got a book to keep and a certificate showing that this is sponsored jointly by East Cobb United Methodist Church, as a Partner in Education, and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K as a part of its Student Leadership Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.