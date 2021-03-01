March 15 is the deadline for the various scholarships offered by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. More information and application forms are available at http://www.mariettakiwanis.org/scholarships.
Available scholarships are listed below in order of the year created:
- The Turner-Howard Scholarship — $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 1988 by Mr. and Mrs. James L. Howard in memory of their late mothers, Mary Miller Turner and Ellie Morris Howard.
- The Jane and Ebbie Lance Scholarship — $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 1993 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation.
- The Marietta Kiwanis Special Education Scholarship — $2,500 is a scholarship established in 1991 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation.
- The E.W. Chastain Scholarship — $2,500 is a scholarship established in 1997 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation.
- The Raymond Steve Tumlin Scholarship — $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 2001 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in honor of the late Raymond Steve Tumlin Sr., a dedicated Marietta Kiwanian, business, civic and community leader in Cobb County.
- The Bill “Scoop” Kinney Journalism Scholarship — $2,500 was established in 2006 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in honor of Bill Kinney, the senior associate editor of the Marietta Daily Journal.
- The Forever Remember Scholarship — $2,500 scholarship was established in 2010 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation to recognize those who are left behind.
- The Marietta City Schools — Glenn Graham Memorial Scholarship was established in 2018 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in memory of “The Flag Man,” Glenn Graham.
- The Cobb County School District — Founders/Beck Scholarship was established in 2018 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in memory of the Founders of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and Fred and Drucilla Beck who served as secretary for 20-plus years.
- The Scott Chadwick Scholarship for Emerging Leaders — $2,500 is a memorial scholarship established in 2020 by the Marietta Kiwanis Foundation in honor of former club president and outstanding community servant leader Scott Chadwick.
