Heidi Moore Dasinger of Mableton was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism and Communication’s Public Relations Alumna of the Year during the 50th Anniversary Ball and awards ceremony held April 23 in Troy, Alabama.
The ball was the first alumni banquet held since 2013.
Dasinger is a 1981 Summa Cum Laude graduate with double majors in broadcast journalism and speech and theatre. She came to then-named Troy State University on a leadership scholarship received as the 1976 Governor of Alabama Girls State. While on campus, she was active in theatre, playing numerous lead roles in theatrical productions and competitions and touring with the Pied Pipers children’s troupe across south Alabama and north Florida.
She also represented the university in the Miss Alabama Pageant program three times — placing as third runner-up the year she was Miss TSU and winning the highest talent scholarship each of the three years — and placed at the state level in speech competitions.
In her service endeavors, Dasinger was Chaplain of the Phi Mu sorority and was a Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Sweetheart. She additionally served in Angel Flight and was inducted into numerous honor societies.
Though she was a broadcast journalism major, serving as a campus weather girl and reporter as well as producing commercials at WTBF Radio and serving an internship at WVTM (Channel 13) in Birmingham, her studies came full circle spring quarter of her senior year when she randomly took a public relations course as an elective.
Dasinger began her career as Community Relations Director for a Hospital Corporation of America facility in Cullman and spent the next decade working in three hospital systems in Alabama and eventually Georgia. She quickly became active in statewide healthcare public relations organizations in Alabama and Georgia, serving on two state boards and then as president of the Georgia Society for Healthcare Marketing and Public Relations and representative to the national organization.
Over the next four decades, Dasinger practiced marketing activities in five major industries.
In addition to earning national and state campaign and creative awards over the years, she has been recognized as a Woman of Achievement by liveSafe Resources, was named the Ernest Barrett Award winner for the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Leadership Cobb class and is currently a member of the chamber’s Honorary Commanders class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.