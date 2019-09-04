Lost Mountain Middle School students will honor childhood cancer patients and survivors at the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research 4 Quarters 4 Research (4Q4R) fundraiser during the 12th annual LMMS Rally Week from Sept. 16-20.
Each year, LMMS organizes this special week that initially started as a change collection fundraiser to honor Rally Kids, children who have fought or are currently fighting childhood cancer. Since 2008, LMMS has been the top fundraising middle school in the nation for Rally 4Q4R and in 2018, was the top K-12 school nationwide.
LMMS has had 10 students affected by childhood cancer in the past 15 years. Rally Kid Catherine Babcock is currently a 7th grader at LMMS.
This year, the LMMS Rally Week will include “TEAM LMMS” T-shirt sales and a silent auction and catered Zeigler’s BBQ dinner at the school on Sept. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will also be two percentage nights during the week. Otter's Chicken in the Kennesaw Marketplace will kick off Rally Week on Sept. 16 with a Rally night. The West Cobb Dairy Queen will also donate 20% of all proceeds on the night of Sept. 19.
The week’s festivities will culminate on Sept. 20 with a school-wide loose change and donation collection. Members of Helping Hands Service Club will line the walkways and hallways collecting donations as staff and students arrive at school and community donations will be accepted throughout the day. The week’s grand fundraising total will be announced at the end of the day.
Since its inception in 2005, Rally has awarded more than $13.7 million in research grants supporting close to 300 projects worldwide. Grants are awarded through a competitive, peer review process assuring that the best research is funded.
For more information, visit RallyFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.