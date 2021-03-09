The Savannah College of Art and Design announced that SCAD students and 2020 alumni were awarded the most wins of any other university or organization worldwide this year at the 15th annual International Design Awards.
Among them was Marietta native Mariana Rodriguez Rubio, a 2020 Fashion alumni, who received first place in the category of Fashion design for her project, "The Flowers I Grow." The clothing collection is inspired by the flowers from her grandmother’s garden.
Each year, the IDA celebrates visionaries of design through discovering emerging talent in the categories of architecture, interior design, fashion, product design and graphic design. Submissions are judged on a variety of criteria, including innovation, aesthetics, functionality, ergonomics and durability. This year, SCAD students won a total of 124 wins, more than any other university and organization worldwide, including leading technology and design companies, such as HTC, Logitech, fuseproject and Volvo.
For more information, visit scad.edu.
