Five University of North Georgia students and a recent alumnus are among the final 60 people competing for a spot on the first United States Cyber Team, which will take part in the International Cybersecurity Challenge from Dec. 7-12, in Athens, Greece.
Students Jake Elder, Houstoun Hall, Taylor Hitt, Benjamin Huckaba of Marietta and Smit Patel and alumnus Kyung Michael Park wrapped up the eight-week U.S. Cyber Combine on Sept. 3. The combine provided a team atmosphere for growth, overseen by coaches who along with an advisory board will announce the 20-person U.S. Cyber Team in an Oct. 5 draft.
The six earned spots in the combine by participating in the two-week U.S. Cyber Open that finished in mid-June. Competitors are between 18 and 26 years old.
Finalists will be selected based on their application, aptitude, interview, effort, attitude, and skill, according to the U.S. Cyber Games website.
Huckaba was also on UNG's team that placed first at the Senior Military College CyberFusion event Aug. 2-3 at Virginia Military Institute.
