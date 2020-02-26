University of North Georgia student Madison Young of Powder Springs is collaborating with students and volunteers to maintain Mount Hope Cemetery in Dahlonega.
Project participants will also help the City of Dahlonega promote tourism at the historical cemetery through a map and brochure, as well as use it as a learning lab. The participants are from the Appalachian Studies Center, Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, and Biology Department.
"By helping the city to digitally interpret this historical cemetery from America's first major gold rush in 1829, students will provide a new outdoor learning lab for K-12 field trips as well as boost Dahlonega's tourism efforts," said Dr. Sheri Hardee, dean of UNG's College of Education. "Our partnership with UNG's Biology Department means teachers will be able to re-envision this historical cemetery as a STEM venue to introduce students to research projects on lichens, invasive species, bird identification and urban corridors. It is a truly interdisciplinary initiative."
