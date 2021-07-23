Faculty members from Kennesaw State University’s College of Computing and Software Engineering and Bagwell College of Education are helping metro Atlanta middle and high school teachers educate their students about cybersecurity.
Through a grant they received from the GenCyber program, assistant professors of information technology Shirley Tian and Zhigang Li and assistant professor of instructional technology Yi Jin have been leading a cybersecurity education camp for the past two weeks. The 25 local teachers selected to participate, at no cost to them, have been learning how to integrate the basics of cybersecurity, algorithmic thinking and computational problem solving into their curriculum.
That knowledge, in turn, will be passed on to the teachers’ middle and high school students. The stated goals of the camp are to increase interest in cybersecurity careers and diversity in the cybersecurity workforce, help all students understand correct and safe online behavior, and improve the methods for teaching cybersecurity content in K-12 school systems.
Along with completing individual coursework and group activities online, the GenCyber camp participants visited both the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses for hands-on labs and face-to-face lectures. The camp culminated with the teachers working in small groups to develop lesson plans that they will implement in their classrooms in the coming school year.
Continuing KSU’s reputation as a leader in instructional technology – including elevating the School of Instructional Technology and Innovation from a department to a school earlier this year – Jin will lead research tracking how effectively the lesson plans and training from the GenCyber camp translate into actual practice in the teachers’ classrooms. She will share her findings in a follow-up conference with the teachers at the conclusion of fall semester.
Some of the GenCyber camp participants are KSU alumni, including Eva Holston, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Bagwell College of Education. A computer science teacher at a middle school in Cherokee County, Holston looks forward to sharing the insights from the camp with her colleagues and students.
The camp organizers are optimistic that the middle and high school students who become interested in cybersecurity will want to attend KSU, which offers both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in cybersecurity and is home to the Institute for Cybersecurity Workforce Development.
Meanwhile, Tian, Li and Jin are looking to build on this year’s inaugural GenCyber teacher camp at KSU. They plan to pursue additional grant funding for KSU to host this camp again in coming years and envision expanding to include an advanced teacher camp and a student camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.