Six high school juniors were selected as winners of the Cobb EMC Youth Leadership Program, which gives local students the opportunity to develop leadership and networking skills, earn scholarships and learn more about their electric cooperative.
The top four also earned spots to represent Cobb EMC on the Washington Youth Tour, an all-expenses-paid, week-long leadership trip to Washington D.C. with student representatives from across the nation.
“Since 1977, we’ve brought 78 students to Washington to meet with their elected officials, discuss local and national issues with policy makers and learn more about careers in public service,” said Mark Justice, director of education and community relations at Cobb EMC.
Cobb EMC’s 2019 winners were chosen following a rigorous application process that included an application, a test on the electric cooperative business model and an in-person panel interview.
Alexander Blankinship of River Ridge High School won a trip to Washington, a $1,500 scholarship and, after interviews, was selected for a paid summer internship with Cobb EMC.
Nicholas Byrd of North Cobb Christian School won a trip to Washington and a $1,000 scholarship.
Swati Murugappan of Pope High School and Khushi Meta of Campbell High School both won a trip to Washington and a $500 scholarship.
Audrey McNeal of Harrison High School and Kiran Dhamothoron of Walton High School both won a $500 scholarship.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com/scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.