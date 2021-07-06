Everett Feldman of Marietta recently attended Space Camp and Jackson Lim of Kennesaw recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach 1 at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
Both are weeklong educational programs promoting science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Space Camp is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Aviation Challenge is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight.
For more information, visit www.spacecamp.com, www.spacecamp.com/aviation or call 1-800-637-7223.
