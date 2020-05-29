The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes has announced the winners of the 5th annual ArtEffect Project competition, an international art competition that challenges middle and high school students to honor unsung heroes creatively and skillfully.
Among the winners was Makena Bryan, an 8th grader at Dickerson Middle School, who won the Middle School $1,000 second prize.
Bryan made "The First" with mixed media and spotlighted Anna Smith Strong, one of the only female Revolutionary war spies who upended gender roles to serve her country.
The ArtEffect judging panel consisted of LMC’s executive leadership and notable figures in the art design world, including professionals from ArtCenter College of Design, California Institute of the Arts and Scripps College and Pomona College.
Submissions for the next competition season will open early 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.lowellmilkencenter.org/competitions.
