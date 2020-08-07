Mackenzie Amelia Sinon of Powder Springs is one of this year’s recipients of the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation Scholarships.
These scholarships are given annually through the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation to outstanding students who aspire to become teachers. Sinon is a Middle Grades Education major at the University of Georgia.
These scholarships are awarded to outstanding students based on academic achievement and demonstrated good citizenship. The awards are made available through the PAGE Foundation from donations to the S. Marvin Griffin Memorial Foundation, which is endowed by friends of the late Georgia Gov. S. Marvin Griffin, who was governor from 1955-1959.
Each year PAGE awards more than $15,000 in scholarships to aspiring and experienced Georgia educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.