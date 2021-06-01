Aarsheya Gunjal was recently named a district winner in the 2021 Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest.
Gunjal was a seventh-grade student at J.J. Daniell Middle School when she wrote her winning essay earlier this year. She is the daughter of Nishikant Gunjal and Shweta Gunjal of Kennesaw.
She won a $100 prize for being the top winner from Georgia Farm Bureau’s 3rd District, which includes 14 counties in the metro Atlanta area.
Gunjal’s essay can be read at www.gfb.ag/Gunjalessay.
