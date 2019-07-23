This summer, Nadia Harris of Marietta will join high school students from across the nation taking part in a unique academic development experience - the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine.
The Forum will take place this summer on the campus of University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
NYLF Medicine is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Harris was nominated to attend the forum by Hubert James, the Registrar of Bethune Cookman University in Florida. In addition to participating in Future Business Leaders of America, Harris is a member of the Hillgrove High School Golf team, passionate about mentoring young girls through the LPGA Girls Golf program and a member of The First Tee of Atlanta Golf youth program.
With dreams of becoming a pediatrician, Harris is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.
Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in the competitive college and career landscape.
For more information, visit www.envisionexperience.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.