Kimberly-Clark Corporation announced it has awarded a 2020 Bright Futures college scholarship to Nathan Devan, a senior at Carlton J. Kell High School.
Devan, son of Mahesh and Elaine Devan, plans to attend Kennesaw State University.
Marking its 28th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America.
Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $900,000 were awarded to 45 students across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, visit kimberly-clark.com.
