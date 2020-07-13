University of Alabama student Russell Puffer of Marietta was named to the first team of the North American Collegiate Model UN All-Star Team.
Puffer is among the first UA delegates to make the team that consists of the top 12 delegates in the nation.
The purpose of the North American Collegiate Model UN All-Star Team is to recognize exemplary individuals in the college Model UN community who make a difference inside and outside of committee.
The University of Alabama's Model UN team also recently ranked on Best Delegate's list of the Top 25 Collegiate Model UN teams in the World Division.
