Middle school mathletes from Cobb County and Cherokee County schools will compete in local contest from the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series on Saturday at Marietta High School.
The competition has been organized by the Cobb County Chapter of Georgia Society of Professional Engineers.
A total of eight teams and over 60 students will compete. Schools represented at the event include - Creekland Middle, Dickerson Middle, Dodgen Middle, Hightower Trail Middle, Marietta Middle, Palmer Middle, The King’s Academy and Walker Middle.
Teachers and students have been preparing for the competition since the fall. Students will compete individually and as a team in written and fast-paced oral matches. Subjects covered will include algebra, probability, statistics, and geometry.
Winners will receive prizes and will advance to the MATHCOUNTS state finals, which will be held in Atlanta at Emory University on March 9.
For more information, visit www.mathcounts.org.
