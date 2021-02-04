MARIETTA — Middle School Mathletes from Cobb County schools are competing virtually in a local contest from the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6 at their respective schools. The competition has been organized by the Cobb County Chapter of Georgia Society of Professional Engineers.
A total of five teams and 52 students will compete. Schools represented at the event include Creekland Middle School, Dickerson Middle School, Dodgen Middle School, The Kings Academy and Palmer Middle School.
Teachers and students have been preparing for the competition since the fall. Students compete individually and as a team in written and fast-paced oral matches. Subjects covered include algebra, probability, statistics and geometry. Winners will receive prizes and will advance to the MATHCOUNTS state finals, to be held in virtually on March 25 at 7 p.m.
MATHCOUNTS is a national program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students. The program focuses on middle school students, who are at a crucial stage in developing and sustaining mathematical interest and ability. Students who do not begin developing strong problem-solving, logical thinking, and analytical abilities in middle school face an uphill battle later in their academic and professional career.
The 2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition Series will consist of approximately 40,000 students, representing more than 5,000 schools from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories, and the Department of Defense and State Department affiliated schools.
Local sponsors include Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, MathCounts Foundation and National Society of Professional Engineers, Project Time & Cost a Caliburn Co., Atlas, Engineering Strategies, Inc., Evans Structural Engineering, Inc., Heath & Lineback Engineers, Inc., Prime Engineering, Inc. and Rindt-McDuff Assoc.
For more information about MATHCOUNTS, visit www.mathcounts.org.
