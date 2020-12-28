The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers, chartered in Cobb County, walked away with a statewide leadership role at the third annual Georgia Elementary Beta Club Convention.
The convention, which is normally held in Savannah, took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarai Lokey, a fifth-grade homeschool student, was elected as the Georgia Elementary Beta Club president for 2021-2022. The theme for her campaign was “This Is Us” taken from the movie The Greatest Showman.
Her two-minute speech encouraged Beta Club students to rise above the current difficulties of this year. Her club also performed a one-minute skit incorporating the campaign theme and won second place at the convention.
Lokey was virtually installed via ZOOM by the National Sponsors of the National Beta Club last week.
For more information, visit www.betaclub.org.
