3M and Discovery Education have announced the top 10 finalists, 30 State Merit winners and four honorable mentions int he 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge.
Among the top 10 finalists is Dodgen Middle School student Samarth Mahapatra of Marietta.
As the nation’s premier middle school science competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge features outstanding innovations from young scientists that utilize the power of STEM to improve the world.
The Challenge asks students in grades 5-8 to identify an everyday problem in their community or the world and submit their ideas for a solution in the form of a one- to two-minute video explaining the science behind their solution. Judges will evaluate entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication effectiveness.
The competition event will take place from Oct. 18-19 at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis.
Each finalist will receive $1,000, along with a virtual mentorship with a 3M scientist. All 10 finalists will be evaluated on a series of challenges, including a presentation of their completed innovation. Each challenge will be scored independently by a panel of judges. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000, a unique destination trip and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.
For more information, visit YoungScientistLab.com.
