Toyota and Discovery Education announced the winners of the TeenDrive 365 Video Challenge, a national safe-driving public service announcement competition for high school students.
Palmer Williams of Powder Springs, a Hillgrove High School student, took first place for his original video, entitled "HEY!" The video urged peers to keep their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road and yield from distractions.
Palmer receives $15,000 and the chance to work with a Discovery Education film crew to reshoot the winning video as a TV-ready PSA.
For more information, visit teendrive365.com.
