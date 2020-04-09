Nearly 1,000 students submitted self-produced public service announcements about safe driving for the Toyota and Discovery Education TeenDrive365 Video Challenge.

Of those submissions, only 10 were selected as finalists. Among them were Palmer Williams of Powder Springs. The community is now encouraged to vote for Palmer's video as the People’s Choice winner at teendrive365inschool.com/vote until April 22.

Since 2011, the Toyota TeenDrive365 Video Challenge has awarded over a quarter million dollars in total to high school students across the U.S. to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The student-created PSAs are published nationally by Toyota, effectively sharing the importance of safe driving to teens and families.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.