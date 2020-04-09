Nearly 1,000 students submitted self-produced public service announcements about safe driving for the Toyota and Discovery Education TeenDrive365 Video Challenge.
Of those submissions, only 10 were selected as finalists. Among them were Palmer Williams of Powder Springs. The community is now encouraged to vote for Palmer's video as the People’s Choice winner at teendrive365inschool.com/vote until April 22.
Since 2011, the Toyota TeenDrive365 Video Challenge has awarded over a quarter million dollars in total to high school students across the U.S. to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. The student-created PSAs are published nationally by Toyota, effectively sharing the importance of safe driving to teens and families.
