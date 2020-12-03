The National Center for Learning Disabilities has announced the 2020 recipients for the Everyday Champion Award.
Keith Ball, principal at Marietta High School, was named a finalist.
The Everyday Champion Award recognizes those who have gone above and beyond helping children with learning and attention issues while distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. One in five children nationwide has a learning disability or attention issue and these champions have been crucial to their success in the classroom.
The award program includes three categories - educators, school administrators and parents/caregivers. Fifteen finalists were selected for their achievements with one winner chosen from each category.
The winners are granted $5,000 each and will be honored at NCLD’s Annual Benefit on Dec. 9.
For more information, visit www.ncld.org.
