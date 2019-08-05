Katharine Tucker, a senior at Hillgrove High School in Marietta, recently received the prestigious P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019 through 2020 academic year.
The scholarship was presented at a reception hosted by chapter president Jan Foust.
Tucker, the daughter of Annette and Craig Tucker, was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter BK of Athens. She will be attending the University of Georgia where she plans to study Entertainment and Media Studies beginning this fall.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. Students must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter to receive the scholarship.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.
For more information, visit peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.