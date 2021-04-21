Madelynn E. Tahsler of Kennesaw was the recipient of the Spring 2021 President's Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.
The President's Award for Academic Excellence is presented to the graduating student with the highest grade point average in each of VSU's six colleges.
She will be recognized during VSU's 231st Commencement on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. She will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art and an Honors College Certificate.
As a student at VSU, Tahsler was an active member of the Honors Student Association, where she served as event coordinator from 2018 to 2020. She presented "Consumption of Power: The Myth of Kronos in the Art of Greece and Goya" at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium and published "Empowering Ceramicists: Exploring the Relationship Between Material Variations and Visual Artifacts Within a Glaze" in the 2020 Omnino, the university's undergraduate research journal.
Tahsler's commitment to academic, creative and leadership excellence resulted in her being named a Zell Miller Scholar four years in a row and earning repeated Dean's list honors, the 2019-2020 Bernard L. Linger Memorial Art Scholarship, the 2019-2020 Jerry and Kay Jennett Art Scholarship and the 2017-2018 Melvene D. Hardee Scholarship. She also earned first place awards in ceramics and drawing at the 2019 South Georgia College Art Competition.
She plans to teach workshops and participate in artist residencies across the nation as she pursues her passion for the ceramic arts.
