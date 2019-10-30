The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team recently presented a special homecoming game edition of the Star Student Award at Mount Paran Christian School.
The star student-athlete of the week award goes to a student that has shown academic excellence, pushes themselves to do the best they can in their sport and exemplifies Christ-like actions. The recipients of the award so far this season have been Jack Gardner and Beth Bowman, students at Mount Paran Christian that were recognized for their hard work in academics, sports and outstanding character.
In addition to the football game, the evening also included the Eagle Festival and homecoming parade.
For more information, visit www.JaniceOverbeck.com.
