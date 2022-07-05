University of North Georgia cybersecurity students made strong showings in a pair of high-level events during the spring 2022 semester.
They were fifth out of 25 teams in the national Hack the Port cyber-physical systems hacking competition. UNG also finished in second place in the Southeast Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition hosted by Kennesaw State University.
U.S. Cyber Command, in partnership with DreamPort, hosted Hack the Port, which, in addition to the competition, featured speeches, lectures and panel discussions from government and industry leaders. Hack the Port brought together partners and subject matter experts to highlight the nation's critical infrastructure and cyber defense priorities. UNG's team at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida event included Benjamin Huckaba of Marietta and Houstoun Hall, Alyssa Hunter, Smit Patel and Michael Serwitz.
The regional finish gave UNG wildcard status to compete for a spot at the national Cyber Defense Competition. Although UNG finished fifth in the virtual wildcard round, the second-place regional result was the school's best yet. UNG cyber students advanced from a regional qualifier with 27 teams to become one of eight that competed in the regional event at Kennesaw State.
Huckaba, Hall, Patel, Zachary Barge, Daniel Cornett, Dylan Schopmann, Shane Stephens and Matthew Telfor were on the regional team.
The regional competition required teams to respond to a scenario in which they had to provide cyber defense and respond to regular business needs at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.