Jared Campbell of Marietta will be part of the performance, "Prospera's Island: An Operatic Fantasia," at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Campbell will play the role of Isola.
A first of its kind at the college, the production will be available to anyone with an internet connection. In response to attendance limitations due to COVID-19, the performance was pre-recorded and will stream on-demand from Oct. 16-22.
The opera, inspired by Shakespeare's "The Tempest," follows the story of Prospera, a conductor living in isolation. Forced to reconcile with those who have wronged her - and those she has wronged - Prospera finds herself in the eye of a torrential storm.
The virtual event is free, but pre-registration is required.
For more information, visit simpson.edu/SimpsonProductions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.