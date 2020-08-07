Esther Mae Gonsalves was recently named by the Knights of Columbus-Georgia as the eighth grade winner of its annual Youth Citizenship Essay Contest.
Due to social distancing at St. Joseph Catholic School in Marietta, Gonsalves was presented the KofC Award by the school principal Pat Allen. She was honored before her St. Joseph Catholic School graduating classmates, school staff and family during graduation exercises.
The topic of her essay was "The Meaning of the Virtue of Charity and How I Live and Embody Charity," as an example of keeping her faith in action. Gonsalves entry was sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta.
